Benedictine selects James Payne as new provost

Payne, dean of the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business at Georgia College in Milledgeville, GA, will succeed outgoing Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maria J. de la Camara, Ph.D., who last year announced her retirement.James E. Payne, Ph.D. With more than 28 years of experience in higher education at a variety of institutions, Payne brings a wealth of experience in academic program development and assessment, strategic planning and budgeting, and accreditation.

