Milledgeville man shows up drunk at UGA sorority house

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A Milledgeville man was arrested early Friday after he showed up drunk at the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house on South Milledge Avenue, Athens-Clarke County police said. Someone in the house called police shortly after 4 a.m. to report someone was knocking on the door, and police said when they arrived and found the man on the porch he explained he was not from Athens and thought that he was at his friend's fraternity house.

