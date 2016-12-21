Georgia College students pull man fro...

Georgia College students pull man from burning car

Wednesday Dec 7

Two Georgia College students went from writing essays for class the next morning to saving a man's life from a burning car. A Dalton man crashed into the concrete wall of a clock tower at Georgia College and State University early Thursday morning on November 10th.

