Kaley Speech Contest held at Milford ...

Kaley Speech Contest held at Milford High

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc.

Courtesy photo Participants in the 2017 Kaley Speech Contest at Milford High School on May 24 were, from left, front row, are judges Catherine Flynn and Elise DeMichael, runner-up Grace Bonner, winner Meagan McLean, third-place finisher Andrew McNeil, and judges Sandy Bucknam and Adriana Allen. Back row, contest coordinator Jean Locicero Shankle, student emcees Kaitlynn Morgan and Alice Danas, and class champions Shelby Houghton, Anika Strelow, Todd Bieschke, Dylan Haas, Olivia Wisbey, Aaron Leach, Blake Audibert, Florian Bochert, Sophia Smith and Mackenzie Mahony.

