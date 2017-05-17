6th annual Pancake Breakfast to benefit scholarship fund
Sunday, May 21 we will be having the 6th annual pancake breakfast for the Gail Westergren Memorial Scholarship Fund. Come to the Milford Masonic Temple, 30 Mont Vernon Road, Milford N.H. from 7am to noon for an all-you-can-eat breakfast of pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausages and beverages for $8.00 per person! There will also be a raffle of baskets containing donated gift cards, services and merchandise from local vendors and the community.
