6th annual Pancake Breakfast to benef...

6th annual Pancake Breakfast to benefit scholarship fund

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc.

Sunday, May 21 we will be having the 6th annual pancake breakfast for the Gail Westergren Memorial Scholarship Fund. Come to the Milford Masonic Temple, 30 Mont Vernon Road, Milford N.H. from 7am to noon for an all-you-can-eat breakfast of pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausages and beverages for $8.00 per person! There will also be a raffle of baskets containing donated gift cards, services and merchandise from local vendors and the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Superdogs Paralyzed My Dog May 25 William McInnis 1
Review: Cardiff Management Inc (Apr '10) Jan '17 Nope 8
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
Hillary clinton IRS investigation (Jul '16) Jul '16 Norman VN 1
Hillary Clinton (Feb '16) Feb '16 BeatClintons 1
News Trump says skipping debate might have cost him ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Synque 3
News Mayor Lozeau's accomplishments (Jan '16) Jan '16 Bob Smith 1
See all Milford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milford Forum Now

Milford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Milford, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC