Milford Rotary to host free chicken barbecue for seniors

The Milford Rotary Club will be hosting its 39th Annual Senior Citizens Chicken BBQ on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, beginning at noon at the Souhegan Valley Boys and Girls Club, 56 Mont Vernon St. Milford. The Rotary invites all area senior citizens from all neighboring communities to come for a special luncheon, entertainment and door prizes at no charge.

