Hearing held in Milford to discuss target shooting at Brox

Apr 20, 2017

A new rule that would prohibit target shooting on the Brox property was the subject of a public hearing last week, but selectmen indicated they might consider having one area on the town-owned property for targeting shooting. Several people spoke against the proposed ban at the April 10 meeting, saying there has never been an incident in which someone got hurt.

