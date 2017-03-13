Winston A. Grant

Winston A. Grant

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc.

Winston A. "Butch" Grant, 75, resident of Amherst, NH, died on March 10, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family after a valiant battle with cancer. When he received his terminal diagnosis, he was determined to live life to the fullest and spent as much time as he could with his family and friends making wonderful memories to cherish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for info on the Depot Restaurant (Nov '08) Mar 8 Bill smith 2
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... Feb '17 Sioux 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Feb '17 Patti Thomas Barnett 8
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan '17 educator11 1
Review: Cardiff Management Inc (Apr '10) Jan '17 Nope 8
Hampshire College presidet refuses to fly Ameri... Jan '17 Tommy 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
See all Milford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milford Forum Now

Milford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Milford, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,932 • Total comments across all topics: 279,592,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC