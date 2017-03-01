Wilton approved for NH Plan charrette...

Wilton approved for NH Plan charrette New

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

Wilton has been selected by a nonprofit planning organization for a community-driven design process set to happen this summer. The town's Economic Development Committee has proposed an article on this year's warrant that would pay for the process - a two part planning charrette to come up with revitalization strategies for the town's Main Street and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... Feb 12 Sioux 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Feb 8 Patti Thomas Barnett 8
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan '17 educator11 1
Review: Cardiff Management Inc (Apr '10) Jan '17 Nope 8
Hampshire College presidet refuses to fly Ameri... Jan '17 Tommy 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
Naticook road Dec '16 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
See all Milford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milford Forum Now

Milford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Milford, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,209 • Total comments across all topics: 279,253,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC