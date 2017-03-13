Storm wreaks havoc on elections; Amherst only town to keep polls open Tuesday

Despite a warning from the governor that postponing town elections would be risky, moderators in Milford and three other area towns rescheduled their elections because of the severe snowstorm expected Tuesday, March 14. Amherst is the only one of the five area towns that planned to hold elections on Tuesday, traditional town voting day. Near-blizzard conditions, with some areas having 4 inches of snow an hour, prompted what some are calling an unprecedented decision on the part of town officials.

