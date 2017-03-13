Margaret M. McGettigan
Margaret M. "Marge" McGettigan, 79, resident of Milford, NH died March 12, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 11, 1938 in Manchester, NH a daughter of the late John P. and Leonie Bolton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Milford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for info on the Depot Restaurant (Nov '08)
|Mar 8
|Bill smith
|2
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb '17
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan '17
|educator11
|1
|Review: Cardiff Management Inc (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|8
|Hampshire College presidet refuses to fly Ameri...
|Jan '17
|Tommy
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Milford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC