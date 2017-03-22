Love, Sex and the IRS' in Milford
Milford Area Players, winner of the 2013, 2011, and 2009 New Hampshire Theatre Award for Best Production in Drama/Comedy for Community Theatre, is proud to present Love Sex and the IRS at the Amato Center for the Performing Arts, 56 Mont Vernon Street, Route 13N, Milford on March 10 - 19. Jon Trachtman and Leslie Arthur are out of work musicians who room together in New York City. To save money, Jon has been filing tax returns listing the pair as a married.
