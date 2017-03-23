Honoring Empowerment
The cheering was loud and long lasting in the 460-seat theater when Milford High School junior Shelby Houghton, 16, was named the winner of the Youth of the Year Award by the Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley at a festive ceremony held Thursday, March 16, at the club's Amato Center for the Performing Arts. The victory gives Houghton a coveted berth at a state competition in Concord on Thursday, May 25. Young people who won the regionals at clubs throughout New Hampshire will be her rivals in a quest for scholarships and recognition.
