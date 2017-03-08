Milford meeting OKs facilities repair...

Milford meeting OKs facilities repairs; Full-day kindergarten also approved at deliberative session

Voters at the School Deliberative Session on Saturday, Feb. 11, easily pushed back an attempt to reduce a $3 million bond for school building repairs and improvements. Last March, a similar bond lost at the polls, failing by 20 votes to get the required 60 percent majority.

