Milford meeting OKs facilities repairs; Full-day kindergarten also approved at deliberative session
Voters at the School Deliberative Session on Saturday, Feb. 11, easily pushed back an attempt to reduce a $3 million bond for school building repairs and improvements. Last March, a similar bond lost at the polls, failing by 20 votes to get the required 60 percent majority.
