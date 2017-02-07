Milford deliberative session pushed to Saturday
The town moderator announced Wednesday the Milford School District Deliberative Session scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to the forecasted snowstorm. The session for Thursday evening has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Milford High School cafetorium, according to district moderator Pete Basiliere.
Add your comments below
