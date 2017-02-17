MACC Base debate continues NEW

The Lyndeborough board of selectmen met Wednesday, Feb. 15, with no new agenda items, but discussed ongoing items including the highway department and Milford Area Communications Center. The board decided to move forward on developing a new intermunicipal agreement on MACC Base so its propositions are ready before a joint work session on the dispatch center in March.

