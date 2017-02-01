Greenville author to sign new book at...

Greenville author to sign new book at March event

Elizabeth will be signing copies of her book at 3 p.m. on March 18, at the Toadstool Bookshop, located at 614 Nashua Street, Lorden Plaza, Milford, NH 03055. More information can be found by calling 673-1734 or by going to toadbooks.com.

