Greenville author to sign new book at March event

Elizabeth will be signing copies of her book at 3 p.m. on March 18, at the Toadstool Bookshop, located at 614 Nashua Street, Lorden Plaza, Milford, NH 03055. More information can be found by calling 673-1734 or by going to toadbooks.com.

