Fred L. Fitts
Fred L. Fitts, 75, resident of Wilton, NH, passed on January 24, 2017 at Crestwood Healthcare Center, Milford, surrounded by his family. He was born in Freeport, Maine on June 14, 1941, a son of Parker L. and Susie Fitts.
