Executive Council declines loan for f...

Executive Council declines loan for fireworks company, citing solid waste violations

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: UnionLeader.com

The New Hampshire Business Finance Authority recommended the guarantee of the loan from Granite Bank to Atlas, which is a professional fireworks display company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... Feb 12 Sioux 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Feb 8 Patti Thomas Barnett 8
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan '17 educator11 1
Review: Cardiff Management Inc (Apr '10) Jan '17 Nope 8
Hampshire College presidet refuses to fly Ameri... Jan '17 Tommy 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
Naticook road Dec '16 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
See all Milford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milford Forum Now

Milford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Milford, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,224,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC