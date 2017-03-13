ConVal plays good D but loses at home

ConVal plays good D but loses at home

The ConVal boys played their best defense of the season during Friday's Senior Night against Milford, but the Cougars came up short, 35-31. ConVal outscored Milford in the second half, putting up 14 and holding the Spartans to 11, but it wasn't enough.

