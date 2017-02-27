Constance - Jeanne' Davis Porter
Constance "Jeanne" Davis Porter was someone you remembered, even after a short meeting for the first time. Spunky and opinionated, with an expansive sense of humor, she usually made everyone smile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Milford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan '17
|educator11
|1
|Review: Cardiff Management Inc (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|8
|Hampshire College presidet refuses to fly Ameri...
|Jan '17
|Tommy
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC