$305K full-day kindergarten proposal said to have no tax impact on Milford voters

23 min ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Full-day kindergarten is the only controversial article on the School Board's warrant this year, although the $305,000 proposal is said to have no tax impact. Voters can review and comment on the plan at the district's Deliberative Session, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Milford High School cafeteria.

