Thumbing the Files

Thumbing the Files

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc.

Cabinet file photo This aerial photo, taken around 1972, shows Milford High School on the right and the new Milford Middle School , built in 1969, on the left. The thermometer at the Milford Pumping Station registered 22 degrees below zero, so cold that Headmaster Frederick Snell dismissed classes at Milford High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan 22 educator11 1
Review: Cardiff Management Inc (Apr '10) Jan 20 Nope 8
Hampshire College presidet refuses to fly Ameri... Jan 19 Tommy 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec '16 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec '16 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec '16 Ha Ha good luck 2
See all Milford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milford Forum Now

Milford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milford, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC