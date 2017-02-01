Thumbing the Files

Photo courtesy of POLLY COTE The caption on this photo says it's the first aerial photo of Milford, taken by the first plane to fly over. It's dated Aug. 23, 1919, and on that day, Milford held an all-day party to honor servicemen and women from World War I, with band concerts, ballgames, an aerial flying exhibition and a banquet in Town Hall for 200 people.

