Thumbing the Files
Photo courtesy of POLLY COTE The caption on this photo says it's the first aerial photo of Milford, taken by the first plane to fly over. It's dated Aug. 23, 1919, and on that day, Milford held an all-day party to honor servicemen and women from World War I, with band concerts, ballgames, an aerial flying exhibition and a banquet in Town Hall for 200 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..
Add your comments below
Milford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|Review: Cardiff Management Inc (Apr '10)
|Jan 20
|Nope
|8
|Hampshire College presidet refuses to fly Ameri...
|Jan 19
|Tommy
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec '16
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC