Students participate in leadership conference
The Community Action for Safe Teens Youth Empowerment Club members recently participated in the New Hampshire Teen Institute Leaders In Prevention Retreat for middle school students. CAST, a committee of the Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley, recently developed the Youth Empowerment Club and sent middle school students representing Amherst, Brookline, Hollis and Milford to the LIP Retreat to learn about leadership, advocacy and community building skills.
