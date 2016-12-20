Milford officials adopt new policy on...

Milford officials adopt new policy on weapons in schools

1 hr ago

School officials have amended the Milford School District's weapons policy, which will prohibit students from carrying guns onto school grounds, but will allow non-students to carry guns as long as they have concealed carry permits.

