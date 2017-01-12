Milford library chooses director

Milford library chooses director

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

A library can be a place to borrow books and movies, a place to do research, a place to use a computer or even a 3-D printer. Then there's the idea of a public library as a living room - a community living room, a place for all kinds of people to gather, relax and enjoy themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec 17 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec '16 Ha Ha good luck 2
Hampshire College presidet refuses to fly Ameri... Nov '16 justhemessenger 1
Yard cleanup Nov '16 Sharon 1
News Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess speaks at his first b... Nov '16 former democrat 1
See all Milford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milford Forum Now

Milford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Milford, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,025 • Total comments across all topics: 277,953,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC