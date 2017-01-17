Hikes lead to teacher losses in Amherst

At the Jan. 11 public hearing on next year's bud-get, School Board Chairman Mary Lou Mullins said budget work this year was "particularly disheartening" because it started with almost $1 million in mandatory spending that would have increased the budget by 5.44 percent "before we even bought an extra piece of paper." ... Subscribe or log in to read more AMHERST - Four teaching postitions at Souhegan High School are being cut to make up for mandatory increases in school spending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.