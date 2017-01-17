Hikes lead to teacher losses in Amherst

Hikes lead to teacher losses in Amherst

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

At the Jan. 11 public hearing on next year's bud-get, School Board Chairman Mary Lou Mullins said budget work this year was "particularly disheartening" because it started with almost $1 million in mandatory spending that would have increased the budget by 5.44 percent "before we even bought an extra piece of paper." ... Subscribe or log in to read more  AMHERST - Four teaching postitions at Souhegan High School are being cut to make up for mandatory increases in school spending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merrimack High School honored for academics 17 hr educator11 1
Review: Cardiff Management Inc (Apr '10) Jan 20 Nope 8
Hampshire College presidet refuses to fly Ameri... Jan 19 Tommy 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec '16 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec '16 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec '16 Ha Ha good luck 2
See all Milford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milford Forum Now

Milford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milford, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC