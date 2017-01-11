Edward F. Nichols Jr.
Edward F. Nichols, Jr., 97, of Dover, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at home surrounded by his family. Edward was born Aug. 23, 1919 in Milford, NH; the son of Edward F. Nichols, Sr. and Anna Nichols.
