Edward F. Nichols, Jr., 97, of Dover, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at home surrounded by his family. Edward was born Aug. 23, 1919 in Milford, NH; the son of Edward F. Nichols, Sr. and Anna Nichols.

