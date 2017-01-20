2016 in Review: July-December

2016 in Review: July-December

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc.

The second half of 2016 in the Souhegan Valley saw the completion of major public works projects, including the renovation of the northern part of South Street and the western part of Elm Street in Milford and the final work on the Main Street Park in Wilton. In September, full-day kindergarten started in Amherst, as Milford school officials prepared for their own program that would be partly tuition funded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec 17 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec 15 Ha Ha good luck 2
Hampshire College presidet refuses to fly Ameri... Nov '16 justhemessenger 1
Yard cleanup Nov '16 Sharon 1
News Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess speaks at his first b... Nov '16 former democrat 1
See all Milford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milford Forum Now

Milford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Milford, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,392 • Total comments across all topics: 277,638,689

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC