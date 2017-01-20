2016 in Review: July-December
The second half of 2016 in the Souhegan Valley saw the completion of major public works projects, including the renovation of the northern part of South Street and the western part of Elm Street in Milford and the final work on the Main Street Park in Wilton. In September, full-day kindergarten started in Amherst, as Milford school officials prepared for their own program that would be partly tuition funded.
