Town to stay in dispatch center

Thursday Dec 22

At the Nov. 21 meetA ing of the Mont Vernon Board of Selectmen, two local representatives of the MACC-Base board of goverA nors expressed frustraA tion that Milford wouldn't agree to the agency's budA get for next year - specifiA cally, a $50,000 line item for new equipment. The Milford representative said the town needed time to research going out on its own.

