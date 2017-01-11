2016 in Review
Photo by KATHY CLEVELAND Photo by KATHY CLEVELAND Clark School kindergarten teacher Donna Niland had a visitor last week as she prepared her classroom. Meredith Heimarck was in Niland's class last year and is entering first grade.
