Search dries up for Milford well

Search dries up for Milford well

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Nov 25 Read more: Nashua Telegraph

After searching for years for a place to dig a new municipal well, water commissioners are running out of hope. Test wells on the latest potential site, west of Osgood Pond, show there isn't enough water to justify a well, commission Chairman Robert Courage said last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Thu rcg 7
Naticook road Dec 17 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec 15 Ha Ha good luck 2
Hampshire College presidet refuses to fly Ameri... Nov 30 justhemessenger 1
Yard cleanup Nov '16 Sharon 1
News Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess speaks at his first b... Nov '16 former democrat 1
now we hear on cnn russia may send more e mails Nov '16 vote for hillary 1
See all Milford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milford Forum Now

Milford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Milford, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,819

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC