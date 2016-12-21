Search dries up for Milford well
After searching for years for a place to dig a new municipal well, water commissioners are running out of hope. Test wells on the latest potential site, west of Osgood Pond, show there isn't enough water to justify a well, commission Chairman Robert Courage said last week.
