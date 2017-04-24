Vote on $5 Centre County Vehicle Fee Increase Set for May 9
Centre County residents will know May 9 if they have to tack an additional $5 onto their annual Pennsylvania vehicle registration fee. At the Centre County Board of Commissioners meeting April 25, the board voted to advertise an ordinance proposing to levy an additional $5 vehicle registration fee for county residents with non-exempt vehicles for public review.
