Vote Looms on $5 Centre County Vehicle Fee

A proposed ordinance to include a county-implemented $5 fee for residents renewing their annual vehicle registration is drafted and county officials are taking a deep look at the document and its language as a vote by commissioners looms. The preliminary document was introduced to the county at the April 18 meeting of the Centre County Board of Commissioners.

