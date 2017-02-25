Monday will Bring Barrier Setting on ...

Monday will Bring Barrier Setting on Milesburg Bridge Job

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is continuing replacement work on the Route 144 bridge in Milesburg that spans the Jersey Shore Railroad tracks. Area drivers can expect short delays on Monday, Feb. 27, as concrete barrier is set on the project.

