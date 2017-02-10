Lehigh Gas Looking to Redeploy Capital

Saying that the locations no longer fit with its strategic growth plans, Lehigh Gas Corp. said that its is putting 26 of its gas stations and convenience stores and one truckstop on the auction block. The Bethlehem, Pa.-based company added that it wants to sell these assets in order to redeploy the capital in other areas of its business.

