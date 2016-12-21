Federal Disaster Funding Approved for October Flooding

Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved his request for disaster assistance funding for Centre County and three other counties after significant flooding in October. In Centre County, the Bald Eagle Valley, including Milesburg and Howard, was most significantly affected by the Oct 21-22 flooding after receiving up to 10 inches of rain in a two-hour period, causing Spring Creek to overflow its banks.

