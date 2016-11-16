Wolf Requests Federal Aid for Centre County Flooding Victims
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that he has requested a federal disaster declaration for several counties, including Centre County, in response to significant flooding on Oct. 21. Wolf requested the declarations through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Bradford, Centre, Lycoming and Sullivan counties and through the U.S. Small Business Administration for Lycoming and Centre counties. The overall estimated combined damages in the counties is $33.2 million, exceeding the state's federally-established threshold of $18.1 million, according to a release from Wolf's office.
