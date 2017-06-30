Victims identified in Sunday night de...

Victims identified in Sunday night deadly crash, 2 children among them

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

MIDLAND, TX - UPDATE: Two children are among five victims who died in a Sunday night crash. Kelly Brooks, 27, from Odessa died in the accident along with her two children in the Nissan Maxima.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) 6 hr Josue santos 74
The B-25 that used to be in a Park in Odessa ye... (Sep '12) Jul 3 Jessie Rogers 15
Single woman wanting spoiled Jul 3 Zrob 2
Quality Energy Guys Jul 1 Sonora 1
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) Jun 28 BuddyWebbIsWrong 29
Prostitutes Jun 18 Sondra 2
PIRI Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade End... Jun 16 Robert Johnson 1
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,035 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC