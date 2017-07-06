Tri-Point Oil & Gas Production Systems, LLC Announces Acquisition of...
Tri-Point announced today the acquisition of two leading companies, Edge Manufacturing & Technology and Crossfire Sales and Services. Both companies, based in Midland, Texas, specialize in oil and gas production and processing equipment, supplies and associated services.
