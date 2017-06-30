Restaurant Report: Odessa bakery make...

Restaurant Report: Odessa bakery makes low performer list

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Health inspectors in Odessa had an active week for the week of June 12 through June 16. They have several top performers, while one restaurant made our low performer list. Meanwhile, the city of Midland had no reports available for the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) 10 hr Josue santos 74
The B-25 that used to be in a Park in Odessa ye... (Sep '12) Jul 3 Jessie Rogers 15
Single woman wanting spoiled Jul 3 Zrob 2
Quality Energy Guys Jul 1 Sonora 1
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) Jun 28 BuddyWebbIsWrong 29
Prostitutes Jun 18 Sondra 2
PIRI Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade End... Jun 16 Robert Johnson 1
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,867 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC