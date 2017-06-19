Will oil prices head to $30 or $60? Analysts are split

An oil pump works near Midland, Texas, Friday, July 14, 2006. The price of oil briefly surpassed $78 a barrel Friday and finished 4 percent higher for the week after Israeli attacks against Lebanese militants FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 file photo, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak, left, and Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia attend a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.