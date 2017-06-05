Weird Texas: The story of the least populated county in Texas and the United States
Caren Calloway talks to a friend on her cell phone while running the register at the only store in Mentone, Texas, which is a small gas station. Calloway, who grew up in Pecos, said she moved to Loving County from Odessa after being divorced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|4 hr
|123dlee
|63
|clare lopez flores (Jun '12)
|Jun 3
|Samanthavillarreal
|2
|Mc.camey
|May 27
|Ummmm
|1
|anr
|May 25
|Luvmommiesmilk
|1
|Pit bull friendly apt complexes
|May 22
|Vicky
|1
|Is there entry level work in the O/M area for a...
|May 21
|broke adventurer
|1
|Teresa Lewis
|May 16
|Pissed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC