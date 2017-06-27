U.S. oil rig count keeps surging with increase of 11
FEBRUARY 05: An oil drill is viewed near a construction site for homes and office buildings on February 5, 2015 in Midland, Texas. As crude oil prices have fallen nearly 60 percent globally, American communities dependent on oil revenue prepare for hard times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|BuddyWebbIsWrong
|29
|Single woman wanting spoiled
|Jun 25
|Drenda
|1
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Jun 21
|Princess27
|142
|Prostitutes
|Jun 18
|Sondra
|2
|PIRI Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade End...
|Jun 16
|Robert Johnson
|1
|The Shrimp Boat (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Jim Seifert
|7
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Munam cheema
|65
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC