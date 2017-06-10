Thieves in Midland stealing oil with ...

Thieves in Midland stealing oil with tanker trucks

Saturday Jun 10

Authorities in Midland say as more oil workers flock to the area they're seeing a rise in an unusual crime. "There's more people moving into the area and we are getting more thieves," said Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter.

