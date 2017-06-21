Small uptick in sales tax revenue for Hays County
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced earlier this month that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $640 million in local sales tax allocations for June, 3.6 percent more than in June 2016. These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.
