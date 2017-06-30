San Antonio-based Lilis Energy names ...

San Antonio-based Lilis Energy names a new president

Lilis Energy, Inc. is a San Antonio-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company that operates in the Permians Delaware Basin. The company announced on Monday it had named James Linville as president.

