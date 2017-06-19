Oil prices slip as physical excess ov...

Oil prices slip as physical excess overpowers OPEC

Oil prices rose on Thursday for the first time in three days after U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell, but investors are looking for more signs that output cuts by OPEC and some other producers are ending a three-year glut. An oil pump is seen operating in the Permian Basin near Midland, Texas, U.S. on May 3, 2017.

