Oil edges above November lows but under threat from US supply surge
Oil prices rose early on Monday on a weaker dollar, but increased U.S. drilling activity stoked worries that a global supply glut would persist despite efforts by some producers to curb output. An oil rig drilling a well at sunrise, owned by Parsley Energy Inc. near Midland, Texas, U.S., May 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|Wed
|BuddyWebbIsWrong
|29
|Single woman wanting spoiled
|Jun 25
|Drenda
|1
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Jun 21
|Princess27
|142
|Prostitutes
|Jun 18
|Sondra
|2
|PIRI Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade End...
|Jun 16
|Robert Johnson
|1
|The Shrimp Boat (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Jim Seifert
|7
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Munam cheema
|65
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC