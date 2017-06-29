Oil edges above November lows but und...

Oil edges above November lows but under threat from US supply surge

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Oil prices rose early on Monday on a weaker dollar, but increased U.S. drilling activity stoked worries that a global supply glut would persist despite efforts by some producers to curb output. An oil rig drilling a well at sunrise, owned by Parsley Energy Inc. near Midland, Texas, U.S., May 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) Wed BuddyWebbIsWrong 29
Single woman wanting spoiled Jun 25 Drenda 1
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Jun 21 Princess27 142
Prostitutes Jun 18 Sondra 2
PIRI Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade End... Jun 16 Robert Johnson 1
The Shrimp Boat (Jan '09) Jun 12 Jim Seifert 7
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Jun 11 Munam cheema 65
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,857 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC